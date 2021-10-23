Video: Norwich hit for five by Chelsea as Max Aarons puts through his own net

Sometimes it’s just not your day and unfortunately for Norwich, they’ve had more than their fair share of those already this season.

Bottom of the Premier League and without a win in the 2021/22 campaign, the last thing they’ll have wanted is a trip to current English top-flight leaders, Chelsea.

The Blues have been in great form of late and they didn’t ease up on their Saturday lunchtime visitors.

Already 4-0 up in the second-half, the hosts went hunting for a fifth and got it via Max Aarons inadvertently directing the ball past his own keeper, Tim Krul.

