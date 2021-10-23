Sometimes it’s just not your day and unfortunately for Norwich, they’ve had more than their fair share of those already this season.

Bottom of the Premier League and without a win in the 2021/22 campaign, the last thing they’ll have wanted is a trip to current English top-flight leaders, Chelsea.

The Blues have been in great form of late and they didn’t ease up on their Saturday lunchtime visitors.

Already 4-0 up in the second-half, the hosts went hunting for a fifth and got it via Max Aarons inadvertently directing the ball past his own keeper, Tim Krul.

Pictures from Canal+ Sport