(Video) Reece James leaves Tim Krul stranded after converting delicious chip vs. Norwich City

Norwich City will now be wondering just how many Chelsea are going to score during Saturday’s Premier League match.

Daniel Farke will be heading into the break knowing his side aren’t going to turn it around and will therefore be trying to find a way to limit the damage instead.

The Blues quickly raced to a two nill lead following early goals from Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-odoi.

However, just shy of the half-time mark, right wing-back and England international Reece James found himself inside the Canaries’ area before poking home a perfect looping effort.

