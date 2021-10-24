Arsenal legend “really impressed” with summer signing who’s proving fans wrong

Arsenal legend David Seaman admits he’s been really impressed by young goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale since his transfer from Sheffield United in the summer.

The England international perhaps wasn’t the big name many fans will have wanted to come in in goal, but he’s quickly overtaken Bernd Leno as Mikel Arteta’s first choice.

Seaman, one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe for much of his career for Arsenal and England, is clearly a big fan of Ramsdale, and believes the 23-year-old is doing well to prove his doubters in the Emirates Stadium crowd wrong.

“I have seen him [Ramsdale] in training and in games as well, and I’m really impressed. He’s improved a lot. He’s got a great character and looks to be settling well,” Seaman told the Daily Mirror.

“A lot of Arsenal fans weren’t too sure about him signing but he’s proved them wrong so far.”

Arsenal fans will surely hope that Ramsdale can continue to improve as much as he has, and it certainly seems encouraging that a top former ‘keeper like Seaman rates him as highly as he does.

Even if Leno had been reasonably solid as the Gunners’ number one, he didn’t always seem entirely convincing, and fair play to Arsenal for not resting on their laurels in that position when they could easily have decided that Leno was good enough.

Top teams always need to keep improving as much as possible, and it looks like it’s paying off for Arteta.