Camp Nou provides the backdrop to the first Clasico of the 2021/22 La Liga season between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Catalans are down in eighth, with Los Blancos in fourth by virtue of not having played since before the international break when they were topping the table.

If the hosts were to emerge victorious they’ll leapfrog the visitors, and despite a poor start to the season for Barca, the atmosphere is building nicely with thousands of fans already in full voice.

The odds are against Ronald Koeman though, after Sport noted that he would become the first Barcelona coach in 85 years to lose three consecutive Clasicos if Real emerge triumphant.