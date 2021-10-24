Liverpool legends Carragher & Souness troll Neville ahead of Man Utd clash

Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness couldn’t stop themselves laughing at Gary Neville ahead of today’s big game against Manchester United.

Neville was analysing his old club’s chances against Liverpool, and seemed very wound up as Souness and Carragher seemed to be relishing the game far more as their in-form old side travel to Old Trafford.

See below as they clearly get inside Neville’s head with their joking around in the studio…

Souness ? "I told you we'd enjoy today." ? Gary ? "These two jokers over here." ? Graeme Souness and @Carra23 are getting inside @GNev2 head and winding him up before kick-off ? pic.twitter.com/fanHmZXXb0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

Liverpool will surely be the favourites for today’s game, but Man Utd also have a habit of grinding a big result out when they need it most, especially when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be under big pressure.