Although a win over bottom-of-the-table Norwich City will almost certainly have been expected, the way in which Chelsea dismantled the Canaries showed that, once again, the Blues are the Premier League team to beat this season.

Their seven goals, which included a first professional hat-trick for Mason Mount, will get the headlines, but it was another rock-solid defensive display that laid the foundations for an all-out attack from the west Londoners.

Once again, Antonio Rudiger was physically and metaphorically head and shoulders above his contemporaries and his consistently good performances are a major reason why the Stamford Bridge outfit find themselves at the summit of the English top-flight.

MORE: Problems for Salah

Just three goals conceded in the Premier League tells its own story, so Chelsea’s apparently reluctance to agree to a new contract for the German is somewhat baffling.

He’ll be 29 by the start of next season, and reported target, Jules Kounde, is only 22, however The Sun detail that Sevilla won’t let him leave on the cheap.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United star to prove he deserves new contract through Liverpool game Man United’s Jesse Lingard must put career progression over home comforts Luis Suarez has more than proved he’s worth a new contract at Atletico Madrid

With the likes of Malang Sarr (also 22) and Andreas Christensen (25) already in situ, it makes little sense for Roman Abramovich and Thomas Tuchel to therefore be quibbling over money.

Funds which they’d seemingly rather spend on a player that’s untested in the Premier League over one of their defensive lynchpins.