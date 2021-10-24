Video: Connor Ronan smashes home a worldie from outside the box to put St. Mirren in control against Rangers

Rangers FC
Posted by

Letting fly from outside the area will likely go one of two ways. A wonder strike that finds its way into the top corner of the net or a long-range effort that’s nearer to row Z.

Fortunately for St. Mirren’s Connor Ronan, his blockbuster after just three minutes of their match against table-topping Rangers sent the home fans into ecstasy.

MORE: Problems for Salah

After picking up the ball by the centre circle and moving forward with purpose, he clearly took the visitors by surprise when letting fly from all of 25 yards.

More Stories Connor Ronan Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.