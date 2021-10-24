Video: Diogo Jota makes it 2-0 to Liverpool as Man United make it far too easy for their visitors

Liverpool have raced into a 2-0 lead away to Manchester United, with Diogo Jota scoring the second from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.
Watch below as Jurgen Klopp’s side assert their dominance in this game with some fine flowing football once again, though it’s also another case of an absolute horror-show for Man Utd at the back…
GOAL! Jota
Follow @IFAST66 and don't miss a goal pic.twitter.com/ST3n7UtjRA
— ???? ????? ? (@IFAST66) October 24, 2021
Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports
Liverpool are FLYING at Old Trafford ?
(via @NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/5wiPfQ4jhT
— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 24, 2021
Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports
It’s hard to imagine the Red Devils can come back from this, though they were 2-0 down to Atalanta in their Champions League tie in midweek, and went on to snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory.
Liverpool are a better side, however, so United would really have to come up with something very special here.