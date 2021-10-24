Video: Diogo Jota makes it 2-0 to Liverpool as Man United make it far too easy for their visitors

Liverpool have raced into a 2-0 lead away to Manchester United, with Diogo Jota scoring the second from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

Watch below as Jurgen Klopp’s side assert their dominance in this game with some fine flowing football once again, though it’s also another case of an absolute horror-show for Man Utd at the back…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports

It’s hard to imagine the Red Devils can come back from this, though they were 2-0 down to Atalanta in their Champions League tie in midweek, and went on to snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Liverpool are a better side, however, so United would really have to come up with something very special here.