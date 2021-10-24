Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy.

The France international has shone at the Bernabeu and looks like he could be a fine signing for Chelsea, even if they already have a very decent option in that position in the form of Ben Chilwell.

According to Todo Fichajes, it seems Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is the driving force behind the pursuit to sign Mendy, as he wants to replace Chilwell.

The England international played more regularly under previous manager Frank Lampard, but Tuchel has often opted for Marcos Alonso ahead of him.

Alonso, however, probably wouldn’t be the best long-term option, so if Tuchel will continue to overlook Chilwell, perhaps it’s best that someone like Mendy comes in instead.

The 26-year-old could be set to leave Madrid, according to the report, with contact already made by Chelsea ahead of a possible January move.

The piece suggests Mendy would not say no to a move to Stamford Bridge, so this could be one to watch in the months ahead.

It will surely raise doubts over Chilwell’s future, however, as the former Leicester City man is a top player who could undoubtedly play week in, week out for another big six side.