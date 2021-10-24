Man Utd willing to make effort to seal €50m transfer that could be bad news for big name at Old Trafford

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has shone at the King Power Stadium, and it makes sense that a big move could now be in store for him as several top clubs are linked with an interest in signing him.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are ready to make an effort to clinch the transfer of Fofana, and the deal is likely to cost around €50million.

The report adds that Real Madrid and Newcastle United are also among Fofana’s suitors, but it’s intriguing to see the Red Devils targeting another signing in defence.

More Stories / Latest News
Wolves’ Conor Coady would be a sensational first signing for Newcastle’s next manager
Man Utd legend reveals how Giggs and Scholes made life difficult for Pogba in his first spell
Manchester City boss Guardiola opens talks over Real Madrid transfer raid

United signed Raphael Varane this summer to partner Harry Maguire, but this supposed interest in Fofana could suggest that Maguire is at risk of losing his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The England international has not made the most convincing start to the season, and one imagines Fofana would surely be replacing him rather than Varane, who has only just joined and who has looked pretty solid.

Wesley Fofana of Leicester City

It would be a big statement by MUFC to replace Maguire, as he’s currently club captain and was a big-name signing himself, also from Leicester.

Plenty of fans will surely feel the deal hasn’t really worked out, however, so perhaps Fofana or a similar kind of signing could soon be incoming at Old Trafford in a bid to phase Maguire out.

More Stories Harry Maguire Raphael Varane Wesley Fofana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.