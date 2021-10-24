‘I’ve decided to support Liverpool’ – These Man United fans want Solskjaer sacked immediately

It was one of the worst Manchester United performances in recent memory.

Throughout the 90 minutes, there wasn’t one single moment to cheer Red Devils supporters, many of whom had left Old Trafford at half-time with a steady stream following them throughout the second half.

Within the opening 15 minutes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 2-0 down, and by half-time, for the first time in Premier League history, they had shipped four.

The Norwegian’s complete lack of tactical acumen was shown up by Jurgen Klopp, as expected, and it would be a huge surprise if he survives for much longer this season, given that their next home game is against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers are as good at pressing their opponents as the Reds were in Sunday afternoon’s fixture, and unless there’s a vast improvement in the next couple of weeks, another Old Trafford hammering is likely to follow.

The United faithful certainly made their thoughts clear at full-time and in the immediate aftermath on social media.

For all of Solskjaer’s service to the club as a player, it’s clear he is out of his depth as a manager, and that’s precisely what the fans want to see happen as soon as possible.

2 Comments

  2. As a fans I want ole out now ……. I have fans Man utd for 8 year now …… Before I changed my mind now I want ole out and is staff or I leave man utd to livepool please ………….

