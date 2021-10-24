It was one of the worst Manchester United performances in recent memory.

Throughout the 90 minutes, there wasn’t one single moment to cheer Red Devils supporters, many of whom had left Old Trafford at half-time with a steady stream following them throughout the second half.

Within the opening 15 minutes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 2-0 down, and by half-time, for the first time in Premier League history, they had shipped four.

The Norwegian’s complete lack of tactical acumen was shown up by Jurgen Klopp, as expected, and it would be a huge surprise if he survives for much longer this season, given that their next home game is against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers are as good at pressing their opponents as the Reds were in Sunday afternoon’s fixture, and unless there’s a vast improvement in the next couple of weeks, another Old Trafford hammering is likely to follow.

4 – Manchester United are four goals behind at the half-time interval in the @premierleague for the very first time. Smashed. pic.twitter.com/SdunQYeSKU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2021

The United faithful certainly made their thoughts clear at full-time and in the immediate aftermath on social media.

For all of Solskjaer’s service to the club as a player, it’s clear he is out of his depth as a manager, and that’s precisely what the fans want to see happen as soon as possible.

Dear ManChester United,

Goodbye. As a Fan since 2010, I have finally opened my eyes & realized just how overrated my team is. That’s why I’ve decided to support Liverpool, a better club.

Time to finally have some bragging right. ? — Your Online Boyfriend ???? (@bright___r) October 24, 2021

Sentiment got him the job, sentiment has most probably kept him in one but, for all the great things he has done for our club, the legend he has been, sentiment must surely go out the window — LUKE (@_DAVlES) October 24, 2021

That back four has been Ole’s go-to lineup for more than 2 seasons. Actually, except for Ronaldo those players on the pitch has been playing together regularly most of the time. Why is it so hard to see that it’s all down to the manager incapability? Sentimentality? — Dad (@iamkusumalaga) October 24, 2021

ONE OF THE WORST DAYS AS A UNITED FAN. GET OLE AND HIS COACHING STAFF OUT NOW! APPOINT CONTE OR ZIDANE. pic.twitter.com/31wmK84XGP — ? ? ? ? (@Javier9i) October 24, 2021