Video: Naby Keita opens the scoring for Liverpool as Man United defence goes missing

Naby Keita has made it 1-0 to Liverpool away to Manchester United this afternoon, finding the back of the net after just five minutes at Old Trafford.

It has to be said, as well as Liverpool passed their way through Man Utd here, it’s also pretty shocking defending from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who continue to look sloppy, particularly at home.

Just watch the video clip below as Keita punishes this sloppy defending after being picked out by Mohamed Salah, who was in acres of space and who had plenty of options to pick from, with the United back line simply nowhere to be seen…

Liverpool 1-0 Man United | GOAL! Naby Keita ? to never miss any goal Follow here ?@IFAST66 pic.twitter.com/ZuzsLhAo9p — Follow @IFAST66 (@ifast222) October 24, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Liverpool will now surely be favourites to win, with Roberto Firmino having another good chance not long after this goal went in.

United went 2-0 down before beating Atalanta 3-2 in midweek, but they’re surely going to find it much tougher against a team of Liverpool’s quality.