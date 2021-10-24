The PGMOL, the body responsible for referees operating at the top level of the game in England, are making much more use of their top in-form referees.

This is certainly contributing towards a higher standard of officiating than in the previous two seasons.

VAR at last is operating in line with IFAB protocols and the use of the broader broadcasting lines has greatly reduced goals been cancelled out because a toe is offside.

However, in this weekend’s games I was concerned by two incidents that each required the sanction of a red card and VAR intervention.

In the Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers game, I was bemused that the referee and VAR failed to detect the serious foul play offence committed by Wolves player Saiss.

The challenge without question endangered the safety of his opponent and was missed by referee, Robert Jones, and where was VAR, Peter Bankes?

The other might have been less obvious, but in the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United game, Palace’s No.16 Anderson made a clearance with a boot that was too high and which came into contact with the head of Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser.

It again endangered the safety of his opponent and should have resulted in a red card.

My comments might appear harsh but players must remember they have a duty of care towards their opponent. The boot was far too high and outside what might be considered safe, but once again, no intervention by the referee or VAR.