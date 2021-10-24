He’s been at the pinnacle of his game for years now, and Atletico Madrid star, Luis Suarez, has lost none of the marksmanship that has made him one of the most feared centre-forwards in European football.

At 34 years of age, the sands of time are against him, and yet, as he’s shown once again this season for the Rojiblancos, there’s no one better in terms of goals.

With five goals in 11 games in all competitions in the 2021/22 campaign per transfermarkt, he already sits proudly atop Atleti’s list for goals scored. Give him a chance and he will take it.

MORE: Problems with Salah

After helping his employers to the La Liga title last season by scoring a number of important goals, the Uruguayan will be looking to do the same again, particularly as we are just a year or so away from the 2022 World Cup.

According to MARCA, El Pistolero wants to extend his deal beyond June 2022 when it’s due to run out, though it’s believed Atleti wish to see how he evolves in a physical sense before committing.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Chelsea forwards hilarious reaction to yellow and orange wine gums Report: UEFA mulling over to invite Argentina and Brazil for Nations League competition Video: “They are football stuff” – Tottenham Hotspur ace comments on the viral moment against Peru

Frankly, there’s nothing to think about. If the Madrid-based side dilly-dally over a new deal, there will surely be a number of other clubs willing to take Suarez for a year or two.

He is a guarantee of goals and you get what you pay for.