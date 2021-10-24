Man Utd’s Harry Maguire brutally trolled as old Mohamed Salah tweet is dug up

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire had a pretty torrid time against Liverpool star Mohamed Salah today, and now he’s being brutally trolled for it on social media.

The England international just couldn’t handle Salah throughout the game, and this old tweet from him in his Leicester City days seems a decent representation of how he felt coming up against the Egypt international in this form…

Loads of fans are now retweeting this to mock Maguire for his poor display, with Salah hitting a hat-trick for Liverpool in their 5-0 win at Old Trafford today.

Given how much money United spent on signing Maguire from Leicester City, their fans must be hugely disappointed with how he’s got on.

By comparison, Virgil van Dijk was another big-money purchase, but has been a rock for Liverpool and did a good job of keeping Cristiano Ronaldo quiet in today’s game.

Maguire needs to improve quickly or he could easily lose his place in the first XI, with Raphael Varane clearly a far more reliable option than him when he’s fit.

