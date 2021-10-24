As the most expensive British transfer ever, Man City’s £100m man, Jack Grealish, will surely expect to feel the wrath of opposition fans wherever his team play.

When he gets on the ball it is, perhaps, a sign of the respect he’s held in by all that the brickbats are consistently sent his way.

Not that it’s likely he will be put off his stride as he motors through the gears during matches.

MORE: Problems for Salah

Brighton and Hove Albion’s supporters clearly thought it would be a good idea to let him know their thoughts as he walked around the perimeter of the pitch after being substituted.

A simple ‘shhh’ gesture as he brought his finger to his lips answered them in the best possible way.