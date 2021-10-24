Two of Man Utd’s worst Premier League home defeats have come under Solskjaer in the space of a year

Manchester United have just had one of their very worst days in the Premier League era.

The Red Devils have just suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah hitting a hat-trick in an absolute rout at Old Trafford.

See below as the stats team at Sky Sports show that Man Utd have suffered two of their heaviest home defeats of the Premier League era under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, both in the space of the last year…

United notably had that embarrassing 6-1 home defeat against Manchester City back in 2011, but that was a blip for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

For Solskjaer, however, this is a clear sign that something isn’t working, with his teams having a habit of capitulating when things go against them.

United were thrashed 6-1 at home by Tottenham last season, but this 5-0 against bitter rivals Liverpool will hurt so much more.

One imagines this could be the final nail in Solskjaer’s coffin after plenty of speculation over his future after this poor start to the season.

