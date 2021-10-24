Manchester United’s Paul Pogba will be looking to prove that he is worth all the money he is after with a good performance against Liverpool.

With fitness issues piling up at United ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford, according to the Mail on Sunday Pogba wants to take full advantage of this by performing well against Liverpool and proving why he is worth the price of the new bumper contract he is demanding.

With Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Fred all doubtful for the game, alongside long-term absentee Raphael Varane, United will need their other players to perform well if they are to get something against a rampant Liverpool team who are one of the two who remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season.

And this is where Pogba will hope to fill the void.

The Mail’s report indicates that Pogba wants a new contract worth £350,000 a week. And without this new contract, Pogba will almost certainly join a new club for free in the summer. Something United will desperately want to avoid.

Pogba has often struggled for consistency at United, but has arguably played his best football under current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. For much of last season, Pogba was deployed as a winger rather than a deep-lying playmaker to help better balance the team out, and Pogba played well in this position.

However, this season has been more topsy turvy for him. With United’s on-pitch struggles for much of the season, the United boss has yet to find the solution he needs to ensure balance within the team. And at times this has come to Pogba’s detriment.

Pogba is one of the biggest dilemmas at the club. A brilliant ballplayer on his day, Pogba can sometimes be guilty of not applying himself fully with all of his defensive duties or lacking a bit of sharpness with his decision-making. And as such this can be exposed by some teams.

A good performance against Liverpool is imperative for United’s season, Solskjaer’s future and Pogba’s new contract.