Oliver Torres has scored an absolute screamer in La Liga today to put Sevilla 1-0 up against Levante.

Watch below as Torres slams home an unstoppable volley straight from a corner for what is surely going to go down as one of the goals of the season…

The 26-year-old was once considered a real wonderkid in his Atletico Madrid days, though he never quite fulfilled that potential.

Still, this sublime goal shows the talent is very clearly still there!