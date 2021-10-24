Manchester United’s evening goes from bad to worse as Paul Pogba has been sent off for a horrible challenge on Liverpool’s Naby Keita.

Watch below as this reckless studs-up tackle saw Keita stretchered off at Old Trafford, with Pogba rightly given his marching orders…

Pogba was only on the pitch for 14 minutes before this, with the France international clearly not in the right state of mind to enter this game.

What a mess from Man Utd all round.