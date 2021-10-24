Sunday afternoon’s Premier League fixture saw a rampant Liverpool take Manchester United apart at Old Trafford.

It was a shocking performance from the Red Devils who were four nil down at home for the first time in the Premier League era.

At no time in the match did the hosts trouble their visitors whose 5-0 away victory was well deserved.

To that end, United’s board need to seriously think about whether they’ve got the right man in charge.

TalkSPORT pundit, Alex Crook, has said that if they’re not willing to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then the Norwegian should do the decent thing and resign.