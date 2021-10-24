Report: UEFA mulling over to invite Argentina and Brazil for Nations League competition

The UEFA Nations League ended this past international break with France beating Spain to take the trophy home this year. However, the next edition of the competition could look a little different.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Marca), with UEFA favoring the FIFA World Cup being held every two years, Europe’s governing body wants to have a Global Nations League, with the same format, with the European teams and with guests from other confederations.

Furthermore, the report details that UEFA will attempt to invite the Argentine National Team and the Brazil National Team for the tournament’s next edition.

The idea arises at a time when UEFA and Conmebol have an excellent relationship. Ceferin and Alejandro Domínguez reached an agreement and will open a cooperation office in London at the beginning of November, where both entities will have representatives and debate different issues.

For Argentina and Brazil, the prospects of playing European nations would further improve their national team. As the current World Cup qualifying table indicates, their South American counterparts appear to be two steps behind both of them.