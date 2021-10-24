Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly not a happy man right now as Manchester United are being thrashed at home to Liverpool.
Watch below as the Portugal international lashed out at Trent Alexander-Arnold in a moment of petulance at Old Trafford.
Was Ronaldo lucky to stay on the pitch here? It seems like he only kicks the ball, but it’s a little overly aggressive and could have done his opponent real harm…
Man Utd fans will be worried at just how wound up Ronaldo seems to be, with the 36-year-old unable to inspire this pretty dreadful Red Devils side.