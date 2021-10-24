Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly not a happy man right now as Manchester United are being thrashed at home to Liverpool.

Watch below as the Portugal international lashed out at Trent Alexander-Arnold in a moment of petulance at Old Trafford.

Was Ronaldo lucky to stay on the pitch here? It seems like he only kicks the ball, but it’s a little overly aggressive and could have done his opponent real harm…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Man Utd fans will be worried at just how wound up Ronaldo seems to be, with the 36-year-old unable to inspire this pretty dreadful Red Devils side.