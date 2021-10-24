Video: Salah may just have finished off Solskjaer’s reign as Man Utd manager as Liverpool go 4-0 up at Old Trafford

Mohamed Salah has his second of the game, Liverpool have their fourth, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is surely a dead man walking.

Watch below as Salah scored another simple goal against this absolutely shocking Manchester United side, who have had a nightmare this afternoon…

STOP THE FIGHT!!!! 4-0 Liverpool. Salah’s 2nd goal of the day. pic.twitter.com/kTgZa9hudp — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) October 24, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Solskjaer will now have to contend with his half time team talk, but he surely knows his time at Old Trafford is up.

It’s been a poor start to the season for United and the nature of this total capitulation at home to their biggest rivals is surely going to mean it’s the end for him.