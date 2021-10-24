Liverpool star makes Premier League history with stunning feat away to Man United

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has made Premier League history by becoming the first opposition player ever to score a hat-trick away to Manchester United.

The Egypt international was on fire for the Reds this evening as they enjoyed a memorable 5-0 victory at Old Trafford against a beleaguered Red Devils side.

Salah set up the first goal for Naby Keita and continued to torment Man Utd as he went and scored three to condemn them to one of their worst ever Premier League home defeats.

See below as Liverpool point out Salah’s superb record from today’s game…

Salah is just on another level at the moment and it’s been a joy to watch him in action so far this season.

If the 29-year-old keeps on playing like this, LFC are sure to be one of the big favourites for the title this term, even if some were writing Jurgen Klopp’s side off after a quiet transfer window.

