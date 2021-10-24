Video: Mohamed Salah hits a hat-trick as Liverpool in absolute dreamland against Man United

Mohamed Salah has made it 5-0 to Liverpool away to Manchester United this afternoon, with the Egypt international hitting a stunning hat-trick at Old Trafford.
What a day it’s been for Liverpool, who are in absolute dreamland here as they humiliate one of their biggest rivals in exhilarating fashion.
Here’s Salah’s third, which came from a delightful Jordan Henderson assist with the outside of his boot…
Cristiano Ronaldo thought he pulled one back not long after this, only for VAR to then rule it out for offside.