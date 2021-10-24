Video: Mohamed Salah continues superb form to make it Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool in the 38th minute

Mohamed Salah has made it 3-0 to Liverpool as this threatens to get very, very embarrassing for Manchester United.

Early goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota gave the Reds an early 2-0 lead, and Salah has just made it 3-0 before half time.

Watch below as Man Utd’s defence was once again all over the place, with Salah the one to pounce this time with a clinical finish from close range…

Liverpool have showed their superiority so far today, and it’s clear now how much of a gulf there is between these two teams right now.

Surely it’s going to lead to United making a change in manager before too long?

