It’s one of the most keenly contested Premier League fixtures of the season when Liverpool head to Old Trafford for a clash with their north west rivals, Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s swashbuckling side are in great form, and another win at the Theatre of Dreams will see them leapfrog Manchester City and into second place just one point behind Chelsea.

United, by contrast, are stumbling through games, only winning some in the final moments and with their general play consistently questioned.

The Red Devils are down in seventh spot at the start of play, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needing to outwit a manager who is renowned for his tactical acumen.

MORE: Problems for Salah

The expectation surely would’ve been that United would play their strongest XI, but the Norwegian has decided to leave Paul Pogba on the bench.

What that means is a start for the much-maligned midfield pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, something that has quite clearly irked the United faithful.

They took to social media in their hundreds to vent their ire.

Nice joke now post the real line up — lihle ?×? (@obesii) October 24, 2021

Not sure why Pogba is benched thou..He changed the game vs Atlanta — ‘Deji (@OfficialLayi) October 24, 2021

Lmao Ole will never change , the sooner he’s gone the better — §anji vinsmoke ???? (@fairlyodd_tweet) October 24, 2021

the best we looked against Atalanta was when Pogba came on, but Ole quitting McFred is harder than quitting cigarettes — Tej Sahota (@boatical) October 24, 2021