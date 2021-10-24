Youri Tielemans has scored a stunning volley to make it 1-0 to Leicester City against Brentford in today’s Premier League clash.
The Belgium international is an elite performer on his day, and he continues to show why he’s so highly regarded with a beautiful long-range effort to open the scoring this afternoon.
Watch below for Tielemans’ latest thunderous strike to add to his collection…
Leicester fans will no doubt be thrilled with how Tielemans is playing, though the down-side of it is that it’s bound to attract even more transfer rumours involving the player.
Barcelona and Manchester United have recently been linked with the 24-year-old.