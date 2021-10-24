Chelsea attacker Timo Werner clearly isn’t a huge fan of yellow and orange wine gums.

The German attacker was spotted in the stands during Chelsea’s 7-0 demolition of Norwich and was visibly disgusted with something those around him were passing around.

Werner can be seen to visibly balk at what appeared to be yellow and orange wine gums that were being shared by those sitting around him.

Because of his fussiness, he ended up not having any, but surely he won’t mind too much.

You can see the full video of Werner’s reaction below.

Timo Werner didn't fancy the yellow or orange wine gums, so he ended up with none ? pic.twitter.com/BDzDNOH8xZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2021

Werner has been in mixed form so far this year, only really forcing his way into the team after injuries to starting players afforded him to chance to be trusted again.

Since returning to the starting xi he has been typically deployed alongside either Romelu Lukaku and one other or just Lukaku as a two-man strike partnership, a system that can be argued to suit both strikers, seeing as their best form in recent times has come in similar systems (Werner for RB Leipzig and Lukaku for Inter).

Since then both players have sustained injuries, causing them to miss the Norwich game and with both being ruled out for the EFL Cup game against Southampton as well.

The 25-year-old has scored just once so far this season from 10 appearances, with six of those coming in the form of starts. He has also laid on one additional goal.