Video: Kane at fault as Michail Antonio stabs West Ham ahead against Tottenham

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
With 20 minutes left to play of the London derby between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, the match appeared to be destined to be heading towards a 0-0 draw.

Both defences had been on top throughout, with goal scoring chances at a premium.

There was no real class about the opener when it arrived, and it owed much to Harry Kane’s lack of defensive awareness as anything else.

As a West Ham corner came in, Kane’s pathetic attempt at stopping Michail Antonio got the treatment it deserved as the attacker just flung out a leg and diverted the ball past Hugo Lloris.

