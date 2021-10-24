With 20 minutes left to play of the London derby between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, the match appeared to be destined to be heading towards a 0-0 draw.

Both defences had been on top throughout, with goal scoring chances at a premium.

There was no real class about the opener when it arrived, and it owed much to Harry Kane’s lack of defensive awareness as anything else.

MORE: Problems for Salah

As a West Ham corner came in, Kane’s pathetic attempt at stopping Michail Antonio got the treatment it deserved as the attacker just flung out a leg and diverted the ball past Hugo Lloris.