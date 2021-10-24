Video: “They are football stuff” – Tottenham Hotspur ace comments on the viral moment against Peru

During the international break, Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero went viral following a missed penalty kick chance by Peruvian midfielder Yoshimar Yotún.

After Yotún missed the potential tying goal, Romero and SL Benfica central defender Nicolás Otamendi celebrated the miss in front of the player’s face in a reaction that went viral.

In an interview with ESPN Argentina, the Tottenham defender was asked what was said on the pitch to generate that reaction by him and Otamendi that night against Peru.

“Honestly, they are things of the game. Something was said in the first half and in the second also, nothing more. We did not do it with the intention of disrespecting someone. They are football stuff, many of you must know,” Romero said.

“It went viral and many said that we disrespect Peru, but what happened there has nothing to do with something external. We did not want to offend anyone, just it was something that came out at the time and stayed there.”