Newcastle United’s current predicament means that whichever manager comes in, he’ll need to hit the ground running and then buy well in the January transfer window.

Paulo Fonseca would appear to be first choice for Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors, with The Telegraph noting that he will be offered £6m a year to take over the St. James’ Park hot-seat from Steve Bruce.

Second from bottom and without a win in the 2021/22 Premier League season, it’s clear that the Magpies are woefully short of real leaders in their team.

Not just players that can take a game by the scruff of the neck and inspire all of those around them, but those exponents who can be relied upon to lead by example week in and week out.

To put in a shift at the coal face even when the odds are seemingly stacked against them.

That’s certainly a description that can be applied to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ captain, Conor Coady, and The Sun note that Newcastle now have the 28-year-old in their sights.

An apparent protege of Frank McParland, a trusted friend of Staveley’s, it would therefore be a surprise if Coady wasn’t the first signing of the new era come January 1.