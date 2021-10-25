Former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is looking to return to the Premier League for his next job in management, CaughtOffside understands.

The Italian tactician has been out of work since winning the Serie A title with Inter last season, and could be open to considering potential offers from Manchester United or Newcastle if they came along.

Sources with a close understanding of Conte’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the 52-year-old is ready to return to work this season, or at the start of next season, and that “his next job will almost certainly be in England”.

Conte won the Premier League title and the FA Cup during his two seasons in charge of Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, and he’s generally enjoyed success at every club he’s worked for.

Newcastle might well be a tempting project for Conte, though it remains to be seen who their priority will be after recently parting ways with Steve Bruce.

The Magpies are under new ownership so could offer plenty of money for Conte to spend in the transfer market, though one imagines it’s going to be a while before they’ve sufficiently rebuilt their squad enough to compete for a place in the top four.

Man Utd, by contrast, already have an excellent playing squad but arguably lack the manager to make the most of these players’ talents.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under growing pressure after a poor start to the season at Old Trafford, and Conte’s name was trending on Twitter yesterday as Red Devils supporters called for him to be brought in to replace the Norwegian tactician in the dugout.

Conte would surely be a huge upgrade for United, but there is not currently any indication that Solskjaer’s sacking is imminent.

The very fact that Conte has his eye on a job in the Premier League, however, may well force the United board to reconsider their position if results and performances don’t improve in the near future.