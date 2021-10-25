Breakthrough Chelsea star set for new long-term contract

Chelsea is often criticised for their development of youth players, however, one player who has grabbed the opportunities given to him with both hands has been defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Since forcing his way through the club’s youth academy, Chalobah, 22, who has become a first-team player off the back of two loan spells, has now grown to become one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated prospects.

Crediting the experience he gained while on loan with both Lorient and Huddersfield Town, Chalobah recently admitted that the club’s decision to gift him playing time put him in good stead for this campaign back at Stamford Bridge.

“For me my loans have been successful because I got the games and the experience I needed,” the defender told the club’s official website. “When you’re down there fighting relegation, people think you’re not doing so well but for me, I played almost every game everywhere I have been on loan”

Having been given his first chance to impress manager Thomas Tuchel in pre-season earlier this summer, the 22-year-old went on to play a key role in the Blues’ UEFA Super Cup win, as well as scoring twice in his first six Premier League appearances.

According to recent reports, following what has been a majorly impressive six months, Chelsea is now set to reward the young defender with a new, long-term contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London, who claims representatives of the English centre-back have been in talks with Chelsea’s hierarchy for quite some time and an agreement is now close to being met.

Should the Blues successfully tie Chalobah down on a new contract, it would certainly be good news for the club – especially considering the uncertainty they currently face when it comes to players approaching the end of their deals.

Most notably defensive trio Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpiliecueta and Andreas Christensen will all be out of contract at the end of the season.

Although it is entirely possible that Chelsea’s impressive form under Tuchel would be incentive enough for all players to commit their long-term future to the club, should any depart, Chalobah has already proven that he wouldn’t be a bad replacement.