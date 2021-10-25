Neither Chelsea nor Andreas Christensen have discussed a new contract in two months as the increasingly important defender sits in a standoff over his future, according to Goal.

Christensen joined the Blues as a 16-year-old, leaving his homeland of Denmark, and almost a decade later the centre-back is starting to deliver on the potential that the West London outfit went all out for.

Having shown glimpses of his quality and tasting regular action in the first-team over the last few years, the now 25-year-old really kicked on following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel last January.

With the Dane only contracted until next summer, Chelsea have made efforts to tie the ball-playing defender to a new deal, all to no avail as Goal state that neither party has held talks since August.

Goal report that Christensen was first offered an 18-month deal by the Blues after his emergence under the new boss last January, before an initial four-year deal was tabled in August.

It’s suggested that a significant raise was put forward to the Denmark international, but one that would still leave Christensen as one of the lowest paid players in the squad.

Christensen has been enjoying the best spell of his career to date since Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge, turning in composed performances as the Blues have established the best defence in the world.

Christensen missed 11 matches after Tuchel took the reins last season, some due to injury as he looked solid as the side battled back to win a top four spot and triumph in the Champions League.

The defender, who had previously struggled to prove himself as a regular starter, then took that momentum into the Euros with Denmark and has continued to impress this season.

Christensen has only been left on the sidelines for four matches so far this term, as Tuchel has rotated with the Blues backline much more often.

With the 25-year-old’s career clearly on the up right now, it would be devastating if Chelsea lost the defender for nothing. He’ll be free to speak to foreign teams once the New Year starts.

The rock-solid defence that Chelsea have built since Tuchel took charge could be shattered as Goal reiterate that Antonio Rudiger is also out of contract next summer, with the German in a standoff too.

Goal do note that the priorities of Christensen and Rudiger are to stay in west London, but there appears to be no movement towards that end at all right now.

With the side shaping up as serious contenders in a fierce title challenge alongside Liverpool and Manchester City as things stand, this is the last thing that the Blues should be worrying about.