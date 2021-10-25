Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has given his take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s performance as Manchester United manager.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop, the ex-Red gave a brutal take on Solskjaer’s approach in contrast to that of Jurgen Klopp, whose side won 5-0 in an astonishing result at Old Trafford yesterday.

Collymore said that the Man Utd approach at the moment is to just throw a set of players together and hope that something works, and added that Solskjaer has had long enough in the job now to suggest he’s just not cut out for this role at such a big club based on his prior experience at Molde and Cardiff City…

??"One of those teams has a group of pins, throws them at a whiteboard and sees if it works."@StanCollymore on what separates #LFC from #MUFC ? pic.twitter.com/XdUnHnmEQE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 24, 2021

??"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't been there for six months, he's been there for a considerable amount of time now."@StanCollymore on Solskjaer's #MUFC future ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/ApAX1b7x4d — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 24, 2021

It’s hard to argue with Collymore here, and one imagines most United fans are now starting to see it this way as well.

The Red Devils will surely have expected to be a bit further in their development at this stage of Solskjaer’s reign, and if he wasn’t a club legend from his playing days, he’d surely have been shown the door by now.