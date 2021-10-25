Exclusive: Carrington deserted as two injured Man United stars arrive to empty building

Manchester United’s playing and backroom staff have been instructed not to attend their Carrington complex.

CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal that a senior duo arrived at the premise on Monday and discovered the building was empty – with the exception of just two physios.

The players, who are currently undertaking a rehabilitation program, were not advised beforehand that the complex would be empty and were therefore expecting it to be business as usual.

However, that was not the case and it quickly became apparent that the club’s hierarchy had instructed both their players and staff to vacate the premises beforehand.

This decision comes less than 24 hours after the Red Devils were thrashed 5-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The manner of United’s heavy defeat has now raised major question marks over whether or not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to lead the team.

Although there is now widespread speculation when it comes to Solskjaer’s United future, CaughtOffside understands that a strong candidate to take over from the Norweigan, on a temporary basis until a permanent manager is agreed, is former midfielder and current technical director, Darren Fletcher.