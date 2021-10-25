“Fantastic” – Old Ferguson comments hint at why he’d love Conte as Man United manager

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has shown in the past just how much of a fan he is of Antonio Conte.

Conte to Man Utd rumours are hotting up amid doubts over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future, with the Norwegian tactician surely on thin ice now after yesterday’s embarrassing 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool.

Conte is out of work and is looking to move to the Premier League for his next job, CaughtOffside understands, and it’s clear Ferguson enjoys the way he gets his teams playing.

The Italian tactician won the Premier League title with Chelsea back in 2016/17, and it was after that success that Fergie spoke out about his admiration for him.

“Fantastic, you see his energy on the pitch,” the Scot told Sky Sports.

“There’s a true saying that the team mirrors the manager, and that’s what they’ve done with him.

“His team have stayed top of the league for so long. They lost to Arsenal and Liverpool early on, but since then they’ve been up.”

Conte has since gone on to enjoy success with Inter Milan as well, and an elite club will surely snap him up if United don’t move quickly for him.

