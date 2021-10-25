Manchester United reportedly look to have been handed a significant boost in the transfer market after a major development involving AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international is a key player for Milan, but it looks like the Italian giants are going to struggle to keep hold of him as he nears the end of his contract at the San Siro.

According to Calciomercato, there’s not been any progress on tying Kessie down to a new deal, and they suggest there isn’t likely to be a change any time soon either.

The report states that “the distance for the renewal of his expiring contract remains stable without much chance of being unlocked” – and this will surely have Man Utd on alert after being linked with him in the past.

Another previous report from Calciomercato named the Red Devils as one of Kessie’s admirers, and it makes sense that they’d be keen on bringing in the 24-year-old as an upgrade on under-performing players like Fred and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park.

United also have their own issues with contracts, as Paul Pogba is another big name close to becoming a free agent at the end of this season.

West Ham’s Declan Rice has been linked as a target for MUFC by the Independent, but if a talent like Kessie is set to become available on a free, that’s surely the more sensible option for the Premier League giants to prioritise.