Jurgen Klopp says people will “write books” about “insane” Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid the ultimate tribute to Roberto Firmino after his world class performance against Manchester United yesterday.

The Brazil international has sometimes divided opinion among pundits for his lack of goals up front, but Klopp thinks that people with good football knowledge will appreciate what he brings to the team.

Klopp was full of praise for Firmino’s “insane” performance in the 5-0 win away to Man Utd, and said that people will write books about the way he plays the false-nine role once he retires.

Watch below as the German tactician discusses Firmino and a number of other things from yesterday’s famous victory…

Firmino certainly played his part in Liverpool’s win yesterday, even if Mohamed Salah stole the headlines as he so often does.

The Egypt international was on fire with a superb hat-trick, but it was also undoubtedly a great team display from Firmino and so many other LFC players.