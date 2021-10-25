Leicester City and Everton up pursuit of Real Madrid playmaker

According to recent reports, Everton and Leicester City are two of the clubs in England looking to recruit out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the talented Spanish playmaker could be heading to the English Premier League.

Isco is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer and would therefore be eligible to speak with clubs outside of Spain as early as January 2022.

Seemingly looking to capitalise on the midfielder’s uncertain future, if these latest reports are anything to go by – both Leicester City and Everton now look set to battle it out for the 29-year-old’s signature.