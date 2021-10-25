Liverpool smashed Manchester United to bits on Sunday with an emphatic 5-0 victory in which The Reds didn’t even need to hit top gear.

Take a look at how the players all fared…

Alisson Becker (7) Not troubled too often by Manchester United’s attack, but when he was called upon he dealt with it well. Good handling and was able to help Liverpool play out from the back with ease.

A tidy day at the office.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7) Once again excellent in the attacking phase of play. Chalking up an assist with a sublime low driven cross to the far post for the second goal.

Given the run-around a bit by Rashford at times but often managed to delay him enough before help could arrive to deal with him.

Ibrahima Konate (7) Given the nod ahead of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in central defence, Konate did not disappoint. Generally composed on the ball and was able to marshal Ronaldo and co very well. United were given very few chances and this was down to Konate doing so well.

Virgil van Dijk (7) Like his fellow centre-back he was generally tidy in possession and had little to worry about defensively. When United did break on the defence it was generally through some sloppy play in the midfield.

It says a lot when a centre-back is barely mentioned in commentary as that usually means they have done their job well. Van Dijk and Konate were scarcely mentioned the entire game. This could be a partnership that really blossoms this season and years to come if it is given time to grow properly.

Andrew Robertson (7) Another dependable performer for Klopp’s team, Robertson had a relatively quiet day in both attack and defence. He was never really able to get forward on the left but did have his part to play in a few of the first-half goals, such as him breaking the press for the first goal and causing the panic that created the second goal.

Not troubled too often by Greenwood who was drifting around elsewhere to find more space to work in.

Jordan Henderson (8) Apart from the aforementioned sloppy play in midfield (which was down to all the midfield partly), Henderson had a really solid game. Returning to the base of the midfield three, somewhere he hasn’t played for a while, he did really well.

Generally tidy on the ball and in management of the midfield as well. He could have probably covered the centre-backs a bit better at times but that was not exclusively his fault and often the play went wide rather than central. Played a beautiful ball for Salah to run onto for his hat-trick as well.

Naby Keita (9) Scored a goal and was overall really good. Had some good combos with Salah and the other attacking players to create chances.

It’s increasingly clear that Keita is capable of becoming the all-action player we saw at RB Leipzig. He’s started slowly at Liverpool, but his quality and work rate was there for all to see yesterday as he really bossed this big game.

James Milner (7) Like his midfield compatriots, he was solid while he was on. Worked well in midfield and stifled United’s right side of attack pretty well along with Robertson. Subbed off early on due to injury.

Mohamed Salah (10) What a player this man is. On top of his hat-trick yesterday, Salah broke a number of records.

He became the first Liverpool player to score in 10 consecutive matches, the first to score in five consecutive away games since 1902, and the highest-scoring African player in the history of the Premier League with 107.

He also became the first-ever player to score an away hat-trick against Man United in the Premier League, with the only other time ever coming in 2003 with Brazilian Ronaldo.

Against United Salah was given a few opportunities to score and in typical Salah fashion, he was clinical and put his opponent to the sword.

Roberto Firmino (7) A quiet day for the Brazilian going forward but nonetheless an effective one.

His pressing ensured that United had a tough time playing out from the back, and he was a handful for their defenders too which allowed Liverpool to create overloads for the players on the far side. Had a hand in the opener too.

A good display if unspectacular. Subbed off for Sadio Mane 77 minutes in.

Diogo Jota (8) Selected over Mane and justified his selection with a goal and a direct hand in the fourth goal. Buzzing around everywhere in the attack and running himself into the ground the whole game. Played some good combos off of the other attackers to drive Liverpool towards the penalty area.

Jota is certainly justifying why he should start for Liverpool in most games.

Subs: Jones 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Mane 6