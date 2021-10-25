Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is likely to sign a new contract and stay at the club, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer for Liverpool, but there have been recent worries over his future as he heads towards the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Salah’s stunning hat-trick against Manchester United shows just how important he is to the Reds, so they’ll be relieved to hear Di Marzio is not expecting the former Roma man to join Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, or anyone else.

The Italian transfer guru said: “I think he’ll sign a new deal with Liverpool. No other club can afford it. No other club needs this position. Barcelona have no money. I think Real Madrid will get Mbappe. PSG have Neymar and Messi. In Italy, nobody.

“He will determine his future if he is to stay there (in Liverpool) and continue his great scoring performance in Liverpool. He will sign, otherwise there will be problems for the club if he wants to leave.

“PSG have Messi and Neymar. With Mbappe they are too many now. I don’t think so, because Salah is a similar player to Neymar. He doesn’t have the same characteristics as Mbappe.

“PSG gets players like characters. They don’t think of logical tactics. They need defenders and midfielders. They don’t need another striker. The most difficult situation for the coach is to find a squad.”

Di Marzio added that he expects Liverpool will miss out on Kylian Mbappe, who is heading for Real Madrid on a free.

“Yes. Yes I think so,” Di Marzio said when asked about Mbappe moving to the Bernabeu. “Mbappe decided to take another chance. It’s not a question of money. It’s not about leaving PSG or France. The point is that he is looking for a new challenge and wants to play at Real Madrid. When the will is strong, it is difficult to change one’s mind.

“He already has a contract with Real Madrid. He can’t sign until February. Only an incredible surprise can change that final decision by Kylian (Mbappe). He’s already made up his mind.”