Jamie O’Hara says Manchester United were a disgrace against Liverpool in their 5-0 defeat yesterday, but he’s blaming the players rather than joining in the pile-on onto manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Watch the video below as the former Tottenham midfielder lays into Man Utd’s players for being lazy and not running enough in comparison to the amount of sprinting Liverpool’s players did…

? “#MUFC were a disgrace yesterday!” ? “You have to address the players! They’re not good enough for United.” ? “In terms of running, desire and determination, they are not good enough!” Jamie O’Hara SLAMS Man United. ? pic.twitter.com/HGGfONGNZZ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 25, 2021

As much as United’s players were poor, one imagines Solskjaer is also going to be under huge pressure after this result.

The Norwegian tactician picks the players and tells them what to do, and it’s seemed clear for a while now that whatever he’s doing isn’t working.