Video: Man United “an absolute disgrace” against Liverpool, but pundit blames the players

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Jamie O’Hara says Manchester United were a disgrace against Liverpool in their 5-0 defeat yesterday, but he’s blaming the players rather than joining in the pile-on onto manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Watch the video below as the former Tottenham midfielder lays into Man Utd’s players for being lazy and not running enough in comparison to the amount of sprinting Liverpool’s players did…

As much as United’s players were poor, one imagines Solskjaer is also going to be under huge pressure after this result.

The Norwegian tactician picks the players and tells them what to do, and it’s seemed clear for a while now that whatever he’s doing isn’t working.

More Stories Jamie O'Hara Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.