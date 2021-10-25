Man Utd seriously considering sacking Solskjaer before Spurs game, another club legend in line for caretaker role

Manchester United are reportedly considering sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager before their next Premier League game against Tottenham.

The Red Devils are in a bad way at the moment, with just three wins and five defeats from their last nine games, including yesterday’s embarrassing 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool.

According to the Manchester Evening News, it could be that United will now make a change ahead of the club’s next fixture against Spurs.

Man Utd have not made any official comment on Solskjaer’s future at the moment, but it’s little surprise to see so much speculation over the struggling Norwegian tactician.

It remains to be seen who could come in as a long-term replacement for Solskjaer, but United will surely opt for a bigger, more proven name for the role after their gamble with the inexperienced Solskjaer didn’t really pay off.

For the time being, CaughtOffside understands that another club legend in the form of Darren Fletcher could be in line for the job on a temporary basis until a new permanent appointment is made.