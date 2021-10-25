Manchester United have reportedly started the first contacts with the management of Antonio Conte as they consider a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer’s position is under serious question after the 5-0 defeat to heated rivals Liverpool, as the Guardian note that managing director Richard Arnold has cleared his schedule for talks with the Glazers.

With Antonio Conte out of work after he left Inter Milan this summer, despite steering them to the Serie A title, the man who lifted the Premier League with Chelsea is unsurprisingly linked with the Red Devils.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla now reports that the Manchester outfit have made first contacts with the representatives of Conte, who will demand ‘certainties’ before taking over at Old Trafford.

Pedulla adds that there are currently no talks with ex-Real Madrid boss and icon Zinedine Zidane.

United have lost three of their last four Premier League ties, with their only point in that run coming via a draw with Everton and they’ve also looked very sloppy in the Champions League, despite their two wins.

It appears as though the hammering at the hands of sworn foes Liverpool, following an already dismal run, has left the hierarchy to contemplate moving on from Solskjaer after almost three years.

Despite their high-profile signings this summer in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, Solskjaer has been unable to keep the side in line with their rivals.