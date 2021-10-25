“A poor reflection on the manager” – Man Utd legend FINALLY changes his mind about Solskjaer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has finally aimed some criticism in the direction of struggling Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The pundit is well known for his pro-Solskjaer bias – something he even admitted to very publicly in his recent analysis on Sky Sports.

Now, however, the former Man Utd defender seems to be changing his mind after witnessing his old club being thrashed 5-0 at home to Liverpool yesterday.

Neville addressed United’s dire running stats, suggesting it was down to the manager that these players didn’t seem to be willing to work hard enough.

 “They get outrun, they are one of the lowest running teams in the league and easy to play against, that’s a poor reflection on manager, staff and players,” Neville said.

“They have got no structure to press from, they don’t run as hard as other teams and they are easy to play against. Liverpool dismantled them.”

Solskjaer will surely be in real danger of losing his job now, with speculation mounting for some time now that the Norwegian tactician could be shown the door, ad this embarrassing result will surely settle it.

