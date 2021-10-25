Man United managing director set for showdown talks with Glazers

Following Sunday’s 5-0 thumping defeat against bitter rivals Liverpool, Manchester United fans now face an anxious wait to learn the fate of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Outplayed in every area of the pitch against Jurgen Klopp’s impressive Liverpool side, Manchester United fell to one of the worst home defeats in their rich history.

Now under incredible pressure, recent reports have suggested the club’s hierarchy are ‘considering sacking’ Solskjaer, as per MEN.

MORE: Fergie nostalgia, poor transfer planning: 5 reasons it’s gone wrong for Solskjaer as Man United manager

These latest claims coincide with a report from the Guardian, who have suggested that the Red Devils managing director, Richard Arnold, cancelled his scheduled meetings on Monday to hold talks with Joel Glazer, the club’s owner.

New detail added to the below story: “The managing director, Richard Arnold, is understood to have cancelled all appointments on Monday to hold talks with [Joel] Glazer”… https://t.co/NZ1oWN47ep — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) October 25, 2021

The latest in this rapidly developing story certainly paints a worrying picture for Solskjaer, who has been in charge for three years.

Early contenders to replace the Norweigan, should he be given the boot, include former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

However, as CaughtOffside exclusively reported, another candidate to take the reins on a temporary basis, should Solskjaer depart, is technical director Darren Fletcher.