Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s support at Manchester United is currently extremely low, and we are talking about the players, not the fans or board.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer’s management is coming under increasing scrutiny from those within his team and as such his support from the squad is now rapidly dwindling, with former Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter boss Antonio Conte being eyed as someone who can bring the squad a more authoritative figure.

One of the big reasons for this eroding support is his lack of management on the developing situation between Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ronaldo growing increasingly annoyed with the 20-year-old’s decision-making. The report indicates that Ronaldo is growing visibly frustrated with Greenwood’s consistent decisions to shoot for goal when it would be better to pass it to a player in a better goalscoring position.

The support for Solskjaer is now limited to a core of British players within the team and a few overseas ones, with the rest of the squad no longer supporting the manager.

ESPN also reports that the “favouritism” used by the Norwegian in continuing to pick some underperforming stars and not select other stars such as Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic has openly led to criticism from members of the squad while on international duty.

This, it could be argued, is only going to become more of a problem due to the pressure to now keep playing Ronaldo after all the hype of his summer transfer, even if it could end up being detrimental to Greenwood’s development, and the team’s shape as a whole.

While the dressing room atmosphere is far from toxic, with Solskjaer being a far more popular manager than his predecessors Jose Mourinho or Louis van Gaal, the squad believes he lacks the credentials to lead the team to glory.

One thing is certain, with one of the worse defensive records in the Premier League it will be hard to find a quick fix solution, but Solskjaer must mix up his formula if he is going to wriggle his way out of this rut and achieve anything this season.